WWE SmackDown 11/21/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Cody Rhodes has reminded us just who the hell he is.

Bronson Reed and Carmelo Hayes' "The Last Time is Now" tournament match was nothing short of chaotic, and yet, the most standout portion of that entire segment did not come at any point during their explosive match-up. It didn't even come in the form of Hayes' shocking win against "The Original Tribal Thief." No, the best part of that entire segment came in the form of Cody Rhodes, disheveled and irate, barking into the microphone as he verbally flayed and displayed every member of The Vision's WarGames team.

You might as well have lined up Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and Brock Lesnar and shot them, one by one. That's how gruesome and methodical Rhodes' promo was. He went down the list, and made a dig at every man destined to stand across from him in that hellish, two-cage nightmare. He acknowledged how long and drawn-out his feud with McIntyre is, but instead of underselling what has become an admittedly-tiresome cycle of events, he doubled-down on his intentions to rip McIntyre limb from limb. I can't wait to see Rhodes rip his head off in WarGames.

Rhodes then turned his sights to The Vision. He looked to be teeing-up Reed for a nod of recognition, but instead highlighted how dim the Australian was to be aligning himself with a group as treacherous as one led by Paul Heyman. Rhodes tore into Breakker with an old Steiner/Rhodes callback and spent a perfectly appropriate amount on Paul — which is to say, as little as possible — as he denounced his flashy, vlogger antics.Rhodes highlighted how he slayed "The Beast" not once, but twice — much like he has overcame nearly every Heyman Guy, current and former.

Rhodes cut at every one of his opponents, but his frenzied speech was what made this promo a show highlight. Rhodes only pulls out this tousled, primal version of himself for special occasions, and every time, it works. It's incredibly satisfying to see the prim and proper, PR-trained Rhodes shed the pleasantries and bare his teeth. It's extremely gratifying to see Rhodes remind the WWE locker room and audiences just who the hell he is, with a hoarse voice, heavy breathing, and not a care in the world for his lisp. Rhodes' raspy promos give him an edge, and even with his decorated career — both in and out of WWE — these promos do more to build him than any title does.

I know this promo style is special because Rhodes seldom uses it, but a selfish part of me wants to see more from the polished "American Nightmare." Let Rhodes loose in WarGames!

Written by Angeline Phu