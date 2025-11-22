WWE Star CM Punk Reveals Whether He Intends To Write A Book About His Career

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Look in CM Punk's eyes, what do you see? The WWE World Heavyweight Champion doesn't plan on writing about his legacy. Yes, you read that correctly. In an interview with "Mostly Sports," the veteran wrestler has not grappled with the idea, nor does he intend to write a memoir about his life. He explained his reasoning as to why.

"I feel like too many people would be unnecessarily upset about it," "The Best in the World" explained. "I saw my wife painstakingly write her book, and it just doesn't look enjoyable. Like she worked super hard on that, and it's just like I would need to focus 100 percent of my time on that."

As many know, Punk's pro wrestling journey has always been an open book. From leaving WWE, citing mounting and misdiagnosed health issues along with general unhappiness in 2014, to his tear-jerking return to the industry through AEW in 2021, before his controversial exit two years later, his story has always been recounted orally, just never written. His hero's journey will continue as he shifts gears and prepares for battle with several other fan favorite stars, including the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey), and "The OTC" Roman Reigns against The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed), Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and the returning Brock Lesnar, at Survivor Series: WarGames, next Saturday in San Diego, California. Should Punk win, it'll be his second consecutive victory in this unique style contest.

