Rey Mysterio Set For Return To Singles Competition On Tonight's WWE Raw

After making his return to the ring from injury last week alongside John Cena in "The Leader of the Cenation's" final "WWE Raw" match, Rey Mysterio is officially set to return to singles competition Monday night. Mysterio is set to take on JD McDonagh, according to WWE's website, and McDonagh shared the match graphic on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the show.

Last week, Mysterio, Cena, and Sheamus took on Judgment Day's McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor in a winning effort. Mysterio initially returned to confront his son, Dominik, who was then holding the Intercontinental Championship in addition to the AAA Mega Championship, on the November 3 episode of "Raw." The elder Mysterio told his son he couldn't stand around and listen to Dominik call himself "the king of the Luchadores," likely leading to another feud between the father and son. Issues between the pair first began back in September 2022 when Dominik betrayed his father and first joined Judgment Day alongside then-member Rhea Ripley.

Mysterio suffered a groin injury a day before WrestleMania 41 back in April, causing him to miss "The Showcase of the Immortals." He explained in an interview at the time that he also had a busted eardrum and was getting that fixed during his time off. He noted that his knees weren't great, but his back and neck were "clean." Mysterio hoped he would be back by August, but that wasn't the case.

The WWE Hall of Famer's last match, prior to the six-man tag with Cena, was an episode of "SmackDown" on April 18. Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Rey Fenix were victorious against American Made's Creed Brothers and Chad Gable.