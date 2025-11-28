What Made WWE SmackDown's Debut So Unique

The year is 1999. People around the world are starting become terrified that computers will end the world come the turn of the millennium. Music was becoming edgier and edgier to the point where Limp Bizkit were a legitimate mainstream band, and for those who enjoyed watching television, they were introduced to shows that would go on to be critically acclaimed and culturally relevant 26 years later like "The Sopranos" and "SpongeBob SquarePants." Something else started in 1999, this time in the world of wrestling, as WWE looked to capitalize on their growing success by adding a second weekly show to their schedule. That show would be "WWE SmackDown."

"SmackDown" has become such an integral part of the wrestling schedule that a lot of younger fans simply can't imagine a world where the blue side of WWE didn't exist. Whether it aired on a Thursday, a Tuesday, or a Friday like it does today, whenever "WWE Raw" concluded on Monday nights, fan knew they could get another major dose of WWE action in the form of "SmackDown."

The show has undergone a lot of changes over the years. Just the set alone has seen oval shaped Titantrons and a fist so large that the WWE crew had to give it its very own truck just to get it from town to town. Bands such as AC/DC, Marilyn Manson, and Green Day have provided some of the theme songs for the show in the 26 years it has been on the air, and show itself has aired live from four different continents. With all that said, where did it all start? What was the first-ever episode of "SmackDown" like, why was it so special, and what made it so unique at the time?

That is what we're going to dive in to today. So sit back, relax, and join us on journey back to New Haven, Connecticut on the evening of April 27, 1999, where we take a look at the debut episode of "SmackDown," which now acts as the foundation for a show that has aired over 1,300 episodes at the time of writing.