Former WWE NXT Tag Champ Reportedly Signs With AEW

AEW has reportedly signed Lacey Lane, formerly known as Kayden Carter in WWE, after impressing during her recent AEW appearance.

"Fightful Select" has reported that Lane was signed by AEW following her match with Mercedes Mone at "AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday," where Mone retained her AEW TBS Championship. Lane, who had a seven-year run with WWE, was let go by the promotion earlier this year.

A few months after being released, she featured in AEW's sister promotion ROH, and even faced then-ROH Interim Women's World Television Champion, Mina Shirakawa, and lost to the Japanese star. Carter, during her time in WWE, was known to be a tag team specialist, wrestling alongside her partner Katana Chance. The two had some success in both "WWE NXT" and the main roster, winning the NXT women's tag team titles as well as WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

AEW, it seems, is looking to strengthen its women's divisions and has been linked with the signings of several women stars. The Tony Khan-led promotion is reportedly interested in signing former WWE ID star Zayda Steel, who recently opted not to re-sign with WWE. Two other stars who AEW has interest in signing permanently are Maya World and Hyan, who have wrestled in both ROH and "AEW Collision" in recent weeks.