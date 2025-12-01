WWE HOFer Bully Ray Thinks Dominik Mysterio Will Eventually Change His Name

Over the last six years, WWE fans have watched Dominik Mysterio go from a kind young man who supported his father to a womanizing villain who picks up wins through treachery and deception. In many ways, Mysterio is following in the footsteps of Eddie Guerrero, who nearly adopted young Dominik in a 2005 WWE storyline. Sharing an idea on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray expects Mysterio to take another major element from Guerrero: his surname.

"Dom is the future in big, big ways," Bully said. "It's just a matter of if and when he drops the Mysterio name, legally. [He] just either drops the Mysterio name altogether or legally changes his last name to Guerrero."

Bully acknowledged that Mysterio will turn face one day in the future and be accepted by the masses, but he believes the company should continue to capitalize on his heel persona and connection to Guerrero for now.

This past Saturday, at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Mysterio beat John Cena (with some help from a returning Liv Morgan) to re-capture the Intercontinental Championship. Along with winning the title back, Mysterio was able to serve as John Cena's opponent in two out of his final three singles matches, including his last PLE/PPV match. Mysterio also currently holds the AAA Mega Championship.

Bully is far from the only person to be singing Mysterio's praises as of late. Figures close to Dominik, like his father Rey Mysterio and family friend Konnan, have been hyping him up in public. On the other hand, CM Punk didn't have such kind things to say about Mysterio.

