Drew McIntyre Talks Seth Rollins & CM Punk, Why Other WWE Rival Is His 'Kryptonite'

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has analyzed his rivalries with CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, and revealed which one he believes has been his biggest.

McIntyre recently spoke on "Busted Open," where he called his rivalry with Reigns as the one that pushed him the hardest. The Scotsman recalled his match with "The Original Tribal Chief" at Clash at the Castle, where he was unsuccessful in getting the win over the then-dominant Reigns.

"The Roman one, was one of the big ones, obviously the biggest loss of my career, was the first stadium show in the UK for 30 years. It was set up perfect for me to have to get a big win in front of my people. That's when Roman was, you know, the bad guy, but everyone was cheering him every night. And that night, I was expecting it to be 70-30, but everyone was on my side. It was all perfect. Tonight was gonna be Drew McIntyre's night, and Solo debuted and scre*ed me. Like, every freaking title match," he said. "But that's the night that I was like, 'Wow, this freaking sucks.' But Roman's been my kryptonite. I've wrestled him a bunch of times over the years. Never won."

As bad as the loss to Reigns was, McIntyre admitted that he wasn't happy about singing with Tyson Fury after the match ended, calling it one of the lowest points of his career, and he wishes he could go back and change things.