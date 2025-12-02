Drew McIntyre Talks Seth Rollins & CM Punk, Why Other WWE Rival Is His 'Kryptonite'
Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has analyzed his rivalries with CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, and revealed which one he believes has been his biggest.
McIntyre recently spoke on "Busted Open," where he called his rivalry with Reigns as the one that pushed him the hardest. The Scotsman recalled his match with "The Original Tribal Chief" at Clash at the Castle, where he was unsuccessful in getting the win over the then-dominant Reigns.
"The Roman one, was one of the big ones, obviously the biggest loss of my career, was the first stadium show in the UK for 30 years. It was set up perfect for me to have to get a big win in front of my people. That's when Roman was, you know, the bad guy, but everyone was cheering him every night. And that night, I was expecting it to be 70-30, but everyone was on my side. It was all perfect. Tonight was gonna be Drew McIntyre's night, and Solo debuted and scre*ed me. Like, every freaking title match," he said. "But that's the night that I was like, 'Wow, this freaking sucks.' But Roman's been my kryptonite. I've wrestled him a bunch of times over the years. Never won."
As bad as the loss to Reigns was, McIntyre admitted that he wasn't happy about singing with Tyson Fury after the match ended, calling it one of the lowest points of his career, and he wishes he could go back and change things.
McIntyre on his rivalries with Rollins and Punk
Drew McIntyre then contrasted his feuds with Seth Rollins and CM Punk, and how they were great rivalries, but were different in a lot of ways.
"You know, Seth and I have always had, you know, great back and forth, great rivalry. It's always been based on professional rivalry rather than personal rivalry. Like, who's the better man? We both believe we should be the one leading the future of the industry," he revealed.
Then McIntyre moved on to Punk, whose rivalry is as personal as it is professional, reiterating his utter dislike for the former AEW star. He stated that fans believe that his rivalry with Punk trumps any other rivalry he has had.
"That's personal. We literally can't stand each other. You know, we have to work together, let's say, we would make it work. And because of that hatred we have of each other, because of our ability, I guess, we made it work," he said. "And Punk was sitting on the shelf with his pathetic little muscles and bones that break all the time, and I was the one doing all the freaking work. And then he came back to work, then I went to the next level. But if you ask everyone else, that'd been the number one."
Punk and McIntyre faced each other thrice at SummerSlam, Bash in Berlin, and Bad Blood, with the former winning two of the three matches.