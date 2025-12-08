Report: Top WWE Star Will Not Appear On Tonight's WWE Raw

One top "WWE Raw" star will reportedly not be at the show from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday night. According to PWInsider Elite, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will be absent from the episode, as he will reportedly be filming something else for Netflix.

The outlet reported that Punk is on set for Netflix's "The Bodyguard," where he plays a character called Doghouse. It was revealed last week that the champion had been cast in the romantic comedy, based off a 2022 novel by the same name. Punk recently had another film released, as he lent his voice to a character in "Zootopia 2." Punk and Roman Reigns played a pair of zebra buddy cops in the film, known as the "Zebros."

It is currently not known if Punk is set to miss any more episodes of "Raw." He last competed at Survivor Series on the babyface WarGames team alongside Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and the Usos. Punk took the pin in the match and lost to Bron Breakker. On "Raw" last week, a title match between the former NXT Champion and "The Second City Saint" was set up for the one-year anniversary of the red brand on Netflix, on January 5.

While Punk won't be on "Raw" to address the WWE fans, the "Last Time is Now" tournament winner, GUNTHER, will be present to just five days ahead of his Saturday Night's Main Event appearance, where he will face off against John Cena in the legend's final match. Elsewhere on the "Raw" card, Lyra Valkyria is set to take on Roxanne Perez, and Dragon Lee and AJ Styles will defend the WWE World Tag Team Championships against The War Raiders.