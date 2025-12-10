Backstage Update On Whether Jesse Ventura Is Expected At WWE SNME

When Saturday Night's Main Event made its return to the WWE calendar last year, one of the big draws for the show was the inclusion of WWE Hall of Famer Jesse "The Body" Ventura at the commentary desk. But after calling the first four SNME specials, Ventura has been absent from the last three, which some have attributed to comments he made during a Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre cage match on the May 26 SNME special. Then came a report early in November, where it was suggested Ventura's contract with WWE had expired, and that he would not be involved with the promotion going forward.

But that may not be the case just yet. Taking to X early Wednesday afternoon, Wrestlevotes reported that Ventura was set to be in Washington D.C. this upcoming weekend, the site of the next SNME special and John Cena's final professional wrestling match against GUNTHER. While it was not specifically confirmed that Ventura would be resuming his broadcasting duties, it appears the wrestling legend will at least be somewhat involved for Cena's swan song.

After not appearing at the last Saturday Night's Main Event, Jesse 'The Body' Ventura is set for Washington, D.C. this weekend as the big John Cena send-off show approaches. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 10, 2025

Ventura's SNME return also suggests that the relationship between him and WWE remains ongoing, though whether that was always the case or the two sides reached a new deal is unclear. When it was reported that Ventura was no long under the umbrella, it was explained that the former Minnesota governor had signed only a one-year deal with the promotion, which had expired prior to the November 1 SNME special. Ventura has yet to publicly comment on his WWE status during his absence.