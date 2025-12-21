Hulk Hogan's 21-Second WrestleMania IX Match Led To A Flat Title Win

As previously mentioned, McMahon thought that business would boom with the return of Hogan and having him hold the WWE Championship again, but that was not the case. It would take another couple of years before business ever reached the levels it did in the 1980s, and by that point Hogan was working for WCW as a member of the New World Order.

Hart has been incredibly vocal about the entire night, getting angry with McMahon for turning a match that would see him retain his title into a title win for Yokozuna on the day of the show. He was angry with Yokozuna as the big man gassed out halfway through the match and took it home early, editing out all of Hart's pre-prepared spots in the process, and of course he was angry at Hogan who had made everything about himself despite all of the hard work that Hart had put in while he was failing as an actor.

The feud between Hart and Hogan didn't stop there as Hart stated that he was meant to get the belt back from Hogan at WWE SummerSlam, but that didn't work for Hogan who opted to lose the belt to a heel, that being Yokozuna, at King of the Ring two months before. Hart has always felt like Hogan never wanted to do business the right way with him for reasons that he can only put down to his ego, while also holding McMahon responsible for allowing Hogan to walk all over him and call his own shots.

As for Hogan, he never believed that he was supposed to drop the belt to Hart, despite claiming that he wanted to drop it to a heel. The beef would then escalate over the years as Hogan would claim that Hart's catchphrase, "The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be," was originally his line that Hart stole. However, that has never been fully proven. Hart still holds a grudge over WrestleMania 9 to this day, even after Hogan's passing in July 2025, but now that "The Hulkster" is gone, there is no way of knowing what actually went down on that fateful night in a parking lot behind Caesars Palace.