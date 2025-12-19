WWE Star Ricky Saints Announced For Indie Show Appearance This Weekend

Former NXT Champion Ricky Saints will be making an appearance for an independent promotion, but one still tied to WWE, and loosely to "WWE NXT." The former AEW World Tag Team Champion, who made the jump to WWE back in February, will be appearing for "NXT" commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's Reality of Wrestling.

The promotion made the announcement via X (formerly Twitter) on Friday that Saints will appear at the show on Saturday from Texas City, Texas at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena. The show will be celebrating Reality of Wrestling's 20th anniversary.

"What's going to happen when 'Absolute' Ricky Saints arrives in Reality of Wrestling?! Be there to witness it LIVE!" the announcement states, with the note that extra tickets had been added for the event.

Saints is fresh off a heel turn after interfering in Je'Von Evans' title shot opportunity against NXT Champion Oba Femi following Evans' win in the Men's Iron Survivor challenge at Deadline on December 6. Saints lost his title to Femi in the opening match of the event, also awarding "The Ruler" the shot to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event, which featured John Cena's retirement match. Saints cut a promo on the most recent episode of "NXT," running down Evans and the fans, and the "Absolute" one and the "Young OG" brawled to end the segment.