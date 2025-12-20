WWE SmackDown 12/19/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It's been a while since Cody Rhodes was in AEW and getting booed out of buildings for, among a few other issues, refusing to turn heel. He left the promotion at the height of that animus, coming to WWE and continuing to play the role he always wanted to play as the company quarterback. He became WWE Champion, the anointed babyface dethroning Roman Reigns after over a thousand days as Undisputed Champion. And then he did it again earlier this year, recapturing it from John Cena after losing it at WrestleMania. Throughout that whole time, he has been the champion doing things the "right way." When he did lose to Reigns and Cena, it was because of that code of ethics.

But now there appears to be a shift in direction. Rhodes has been unable to escape Drew McIntyre for the past few months, even despite fending him off in two title defenses, notably breaking his code to plant McIntyre onto the title belt to win the latest bout. And what has been shown over recent weeks has been a pattern of McIntyre goading and attacking Rhodes, getting attacked by Rhodes and then playing the victim, leading to Nick Aldis trying to play peacekeeper; Rhodes then accuses Aldis of pacifying McIntyre while McIntyre accuses Aldis of treating Rhodes as his Golden Boy.

But as this frustration boils over and Rhodes' title reign appears to be suffering a Glaswegian Groundhog Day, he turned his attention to Aldis during this week's "WWE SmackDown" for some very uncharacteristically pointed words. Aldis tried to reprimand the champion for hampering his peace negotiations with McIntyre, telling him he's not above the law and dictating that he is forbidden from getting physical with him during next week's show.

"Or what?" Rhodes asked, only to be told that he would be stripped of his title, thus provoking a rant from Rhodes; he said that Aldis must have forgotten who it was he was talking to, reminding him that he is "QB1" and so long as he is WWE Champion, then not only is he "The law" but Aldis works for him, not the other way around. It was a really egotistical promo from Rhodes, and may have been the first promise in quite some time that he is undergoing some form of character development.

Rhodes has always been likened to Homelander from "The Boys" and in many ways McIntyre has been his Billy Butcher, relentlessly pursuing him and tarring him with the idea that he cannot be as pure as he professes. So to see that come out and at the very least tease a new direction for this already very long storyline, that's more than welcome.

Written by Max Everett