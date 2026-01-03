All The Historic Original WWE Memorabilia CCO Triple H Has Collected

When WWE moved to its new headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut from Titan Towers in 2023, an impressive amount of old school memorabilia was moved into it from WWE's warehouses. One of the curators of the massive collection is COO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who spoke with Complex about the new offices, which he explained better reflect the company.

He also showed off some of the historic memorabilia he's collected over the years that is on display for all who work there to enjoy, including Andre the Giant's original Halliburton travel briefcase. Levesque explained the case still has some of Andre's belongings, including his press kit from "The Princess Bride."

"I think when he got toward the end, he wasn't traveling as much, I think he kept the things that were closest to him in there," Levesque explained. "'Princess Bride' was one of his biggest achievements, to him, in his life, and it really meant a lot to him. So, the fact that it is the way he left it and still with that in there to me, just makes it that much more special."

Levesque showed off The Undertaker's original urn that was often carried by Paul Bearer. He explained that it was one item that showed how when something is part of a WWE show, it can become iconic to a particular moment.

"I have to think our business is very much like music, in that it's constantly changing, but when you hear certain things or you see certain moments in our programming, it takes you back to that time in your life," he said. "If you were a kid and you saw 'Taker walk out for the first time with that urn, it brings you back to that moment in your life, being a kid."