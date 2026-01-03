Eric Bischoff Wants To See WWE Star Get Retirement Tour Similar To John Cena's

Eric Bischoff has listed out his 2025 Christmas wish for the future, which involves the send-off of a WWE legend.

One WWE icon, John Cena, received a retirement tour in 2025, and Bischoff expressed his desire to see another legend get the farewell he deserves. On a recent episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, the former WCW President stated that he would like to see Randy Orton receive a retirement tour, while also praising his talent.

"For me, the one retirement tour that I want to see is Randy Orton. I think so much of Randy as a performer. He is such an unbelievable performer that I'd like to see him get the send-off that he absolutely deserves," he said.

This is not the first time that Bischoff has lavished praise on "The Viper," with him previously calling Orton one of the best of his era, referring to his physique as an "entertainment weapon." He also called the 14-time world champion the "purest sports entertainer" of the last three decades, comparing his body of work with that of legends like Shawn Michaels. Bischoff isn't the only one who feels that Orton deserves a retirement tour, as fellow WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker also believes that "The Viper" deserves to get his flowers, alongside the likes of CM Punk and Paul Heyman.

Orton, who has dealt with a few serious injuries in recent years, hopes to keep going until the age of 50, which would be another five years for him. He has also shortlisted one person for his retirement match — his former tag team partner and friend, Cody Rhodes.