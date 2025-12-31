WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership Report: 12/22/2025

It's been an up and down first year on Netflix for "WWE Raw," and the downs have been particularly notable over the last month. With John Cena now retired, the holiday season in full swing, and Netflix releasing new programming such as the final season of "Stranger Things," "Raw" has consistently found itself out of Netflix' global top ten rankings, save for the December 8 episode. And the show's fortunes didn't change much the week of Christmas.

Wrestlenomics reports that the December 22 episode of "Raw" followed the trend of not placing in the global top ten rankings, meaning that all viewership data for "Raw" that week is unavailable. In addition, "Raw" failed to place in the United States' top ten rankings as well; this is the first time occurrence for "Raw" since joining Netflix, as the show had continued to rank in the US even when falling out of the global top ten.

While no viewership data is available, it is confirmed that "Raw" finished with less than 3.2 million global views, the number of the programming that placed 10th on Netflix. "Raw" has occasionally been in the low 3 million view range, including drawing 3.1 million for the November 17 episode, but has generally drawn between 2.3 and 2.8 million over five months, with the December 8 episode, the last to place in the global top 10, drawing 2.5 million views.

Taped a week prior in order to give talent most of the holiday week off, "Raw" focused heavily on Austin Theory, who a week prior was revealed as the masked man who had been assisting the Vision. Theory would team with Vision member Bronson Reed in the main event against WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Rey Mysterio, with Theory ultimately picking up the win by pinning Mysterio. The victory would lead to Theory officially joining The Vision one week later.