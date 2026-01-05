AEW's Tony Khan Discusses Jon Moxley's 2025
Tony Khan has spoken highly of Jon Moxley and his 2025 run in AEW.
Khan recently spoke to "Q101" where he detailed the importance of Moxley to AEW and how 2025 was a defining year for both Moxley and the promotion. The AEW CEO called Moxley one of his favorite wrestlers of all time, while also claiming that 2025 has been a great year for Moxley.
"From the very first show, he's been here, and he has delivered this year. I agree with you — this has been my personal favorite year as well. I know he's really enjoyed this year, and that makes me very happy," he said. "He's a fantastic person, and I'm really glad that people see what a tremendous year he's having."
He explained that Moxley started 2025 dealing with a few injuries, but as the year went on and his health improved, he began to hit his prime once again.
"I didn't feel like enough people in the hardcore wrestling community understood what Jon Moxley was doing at the start of 2025. And nobody could have known how banged up he was," he added. "I think that people misunderstood the mission of the Death Riders. And I think that people misunderstood the physical toll that all these years of wrestling had taken on Mox, and Mox throughout this year has gotten healthier and better. And I think that's been part of why this arc throughout the year has been so fantastic."
In 2025, Moxley held the AEW World title for a whopping 273 days before being dethroned by Adam Page.
Khan on how the tides turned for Moxley in 2025
Tony Khan then went into detail about Jon Moxley and the Death Riders' journey in AEW in 2025, and how various factors helped make Moxley's world title run an important part of the promotion's storytelling in 2025.
"I also think it worked so perfectly that as we approached Double or Nothing and the Owen Hart tournament, the stakes around the chase of Jon Moxley continued to rise and rise and rise, and it helped AEW so much, as challenger after challenger came after Jon Moxley. The promotion got a huge boost from this, and it helped make AEW in 2025 very successful commercially," Khan said. "And even though there were new ways to watch the show, our TBS numbers continued to rise and rise. And we had a really good Q1, Q2. We continued to see that great lift with Mox, and the viewership of Dynamite and Collision rose with Mox as the champion. The chase of Jon Moxley, I felt made everybody better."
The culmination of Moxley's year at Worlds End saw him receive strong crowd support, beginning with his match against Kyle Fletcher early in the show and growing louder during the Continental Classic final against Kazuchika Okada at the end of the night.
"But to see it all come together, and when the arena got behind Mox in that Kyle Fletcher versus Jon Moxley match, it's one of my favorite matches. And to look at the year and put that, and then Mox versus Okada, which I thought was fantastic, and at this point, now the crowd's behind Mox. It's happened, that shift, that organic, that feeling in the arena, it was there, and I thought it was incredible."
Moxley won the Continental Classic after defeating Okada in the final, capping off his year in fine fashion.