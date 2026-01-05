AEW's Tony Khan Discusses Jon Moxley's 2025

Tony Khan has spoken highly of Jon Moxley and his 2025 run in AEW.

Khan recently spoke to "Q101" where he detailed the importance of Moxley to AEW and how 2025 was a defining year for both Moxley and the promotion. The AEW CEO called Moxley one of his favorite wrestlers of all time, while also claiming that 2025 has been a great year for Moxley.

"From the very first show, he's been here, and he has delivered this year. I agree with you — this has been my personal favorite year as well. I know he's really enjoyed this year, and that makes me very happy," he said. "He's a fantastic person, and I'm really glad that people see what a tremendous year he's having."

He explained that Moxley started 2025 dealing with a few injuries, but as the year went on and his health improved, he began to hit his prime once again.

"I didn't feel like enough people in the hardcore wrestling community understood what Jon Moxley was doing at the start of 2025. And nobody could have known how banged up he was," he added. "I think that people misunderstood the mission of the Death Riders. And I think that people misunderstood the physical toll that all these years of wrestling had taken on Mox, and Mox throughout this year has gotten healthier and better. And I think that's been part of why this arc throughout the year has been so fantastic."

In 2025, Moxley held the AEW World title for a whopping 273 days before being dethroned by Adam Page.