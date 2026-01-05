NXT Star Brinley Reece Announces WWE Departure

Over the last year, WWE has seen several "NXT" stars suddenly announce their departure from the promotion, including Dani Palmer in May, Ashante Thee Adonis in August, and Jazmyn Nyx and Edris Enofe in September. And now the brand is kicking off 2026 with another farewell. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Brinley Reece posted a lengthy statement announcing she too would be leaving WWE.

"After three years, I am officially closing my chapter Wrestling at WWE," Reece said. "This decision came after navigating personal health challenges and a serious injury that required surgery last year. It wasn't an easy choice, but it was a necessary one — choosing my health, my body, and my future first. That choice alone has been one of the most powerful lessons this journey gave me. The last three years have been truly life-changing. WWE pushed me in ways I never imagined, taught me resilience, discipline, and belief, and allowed me to grow not only as a wrestler, but as a person.

"Every setback, every win, every long day and hard moment shaped who I am today, and for that I am so grateful. To my supporters — you are the reason I kept going on the hardest days. Your messages, encouragement, love, and belief in me never went unnoticed. You stood by me through injuries, healing, growth, and transformation, and I carry that support with me forever. I love you more than words can say. This isn't an ending — it's a redirection. I'm proud of everything I gave to this chapter, and even more excited for what's ahead. Thank you for being part of my journey. The best is still to come."

Signed by WWE in 2022, Reece debuted on "NXT" back in October 2023, and would go on to appear on "WWE Main Event," "WWE EVOLVE," and TNA over the next several years. She would spend most of her WWE tenure as enhancement talent, winning only seven singles matches and none on "NXT" television before being sidelined with a shoulder injury last March.