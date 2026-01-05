Backstage News On Potential WWE Raw Status Of Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins & More

The first episode of "WWE Raw" in the new year is shaping up to be a big one, as the red brand is celebrating its one-year anniversary of airing on Netflix, complete with a "Stranger Things" crossover. With a big show come big rumors about who may appear, and PWInsider Elite offered more about the statuses of reported free agent Chris Jericho, as well as other stars, including the injured Seth Rollins.

According to PWIE, the outlet has not heard from anyone within WWE who believes that former AEW World Champion Jericho will be there live from the Barclays Center, as of their report ahead of the show on Monday. Jericho is still listed on the AEW roster page online, whereas various stars who have also had contracts expire have been recently removed.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is also backstage at "Raw," as reported by Fightful Select earlier in the day. PWIE confirmed Rollins was in New York City earlier in studio for "Good Morning Football." It reportedly hasn't been uncommon for Rollins to be backstage following the shoulder injury he suffered in October that led to Bron Breakker attacking on him to write him off WWE programming.

"WWE NXT" standout-turned-main roster free agent Je'Von Evans is also reportedly backstage at "Raw," though PWIE did not report whether or not he will be used on the show. There has reportedly been talk of Chad Gable being back as early as this week from injury, according to PWIE, but there has been no word from anyone who has seen him in the city ahead of Monday's show. A report from last week indicated Gable is currently slated for a Royal Rumble week return in Saudi Arabia. The star had been training at the WWE Performance Center in November after undergoing surgery for a shoulder injury in July.