Matt Hardy Predicts AEW Role For Mick Foley Following WWE Exit

Mick Foley has announced that he won't be a part of WWE going forward, which Matt Hardy feels is an opportune moment for AEW to sign him.

Foley recently denounced WWE's ties with US President Donald Trump and stated that he will not renew his WWE Legends deal when it expires later this year. Hardy recently discussed his bold predictions for 2026 on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, one of which was that Foley will feature on AEW television. He explained the potential role for the WWE Hall of Famer, if he were to sign with Tony Khan's promotion.

"Mick Foley will appear on AEW programming," he said. "I mean, if I was booking AEW, I would put Mick in a commissioner role and have him go out and just be entertaining as sh*t. I would put him as like a commissioner or like an authority figure in some way. But, you know, much like he did that time when he came up with 'Tables, ladders, and chairs. Oh my,' you know, I mean, just have him go out and entertain people. I mean, he's a legend. He's respected. You're not going to see him in the ring. So, I think the AEW fans would accept it, and just try and get some entertainment value out of him in that way."

Foley, who has been critical of WWE in the past, has also praised AEW, stating in 2021 that they could trouble WWE's supremacy in the pro wrestling world. The hardcore legend has previously revealed how he has had conversations with Tony Khan, and earlier this year explained the importance of AEW to the pro wrestling business. Foley hasn't had an on-screen role in pro wrestling for nearly a decade, with his last role being that of "WWE Raw" General Manager, which ended in 2017.