Natalya Reacts To WWE IC Champ Becky Lynch's Behavior

Recent events have caused WWE star Becky Lynch to spiral, both on social media and on WWE television. In the latter department, Lynch's latest outburst came on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" when she met Maxxine Dupri in a rematch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship — the very title Lynch had lost seven weeks earlier.

Using a bridging pin and some illegal rope leverage, Lynch defeated Dupri to reclaim the title, and in the process, spark outrage across the wrestling community. Amongst those most upset by Lynch's actions is fellow WWE veteran Natalya, who candidly voiced her displeasure on "Busted Open Radio."

"Barclays, this past week where they had Raw, that was where I won the [women's] title. Then that's where my dad was inducted into the Hall of Fame ... The crowd, to me, are some of the best fans in the world in New York City, so I was wishing that I could be on that show. Although, I will say, I did feel bad for what happened to Maxxine. I think Becky Lynch is a spoiled, rotten little b****," Natalya said.

"... What I saw Monday, I did not feel good about Becky winning that championship. It felt like she was reminding the world that she can have a temper tantrum, she can be rude to people, she can be disrespectful. I mean, she's foaming at the mouth holding that title. She's just unhinged and telling everybody that she didn't cheat. She's calling people names. Her behavior is very unprofessional. It's not the Becky that I know. It's not the Becky that I love."

Following Lynch's controversial win on "Raw," Natalya additionally noted that she reached out to Dupri, whom she has extensively trained, to console her. According to "The Queen of Harts," Dupri seemed significantly disappointed in the outcome as well, especially after feeling like she was finally getting into the groove of being a champion in WWE.