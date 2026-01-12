John Cena Says He 'Greased The Wheels' For Logan Paul To Join WWE Full-Time

Controversial YouTube star-turned entrepreneur and professional wrestler Logan Paul recently revealed that after a series of WWE appearances that evolved into a contract in 2023, he is officially a full-time talent as of the beginning of 2026. At a recent Fan Expo event, the recently-retired John Cena, who worked with Paul multiple times throughout his retirement tour last year, revealed that he may have had a hand in Paul's decision to go full-time.

The 17-time champion was asked by a fan if he could replace any match of his farewell tour with a dream match, what it would be. Cena then explained he wanted to clear up the perspective that he dodges questions like that. He said while it would have been great to have The Rock and Travis Scott with him after his turned heel, it didn't happen. However, he explained what he got in return was "magic," including his Clash in Paris match against Paul.

"I got to bet on somebody who I think has a bright future in this business in Logan Paul and try and get the best out of him overseas in Paris," Cena said. "And maybe grease the wheels to convince him to finally be a full time WWE employee, which he currently is."

In addition to lauding Paul's abilities with the hint he was involved in his wrestling future, Cena also mentioned other "magical moments" of his retirement tour. He brought up wrestling CM Punk in Saudi Arabia, after "The Second City Saint" initially said he would never wrestle in the kingdom, as well as his dream match with AJ Styles, and getting to wrestle Randy Orton in "The Viper's" hometown.

