WINC Watchlist: Most Absurd WWE Moments, Ranked

No matter the era in which you started watching WWE, or even further back when it was still known as the WWF, you were bound to experience some whacky, off-the-wall, and even absurd moments on television, or on one of the company's many pay-per-views that you, or your parents, shelled out hard-earned money for. The infamous Attitude Era, lasting from around 1997 through 2002, when the company entered its Ruthless Aggression Era, harbored many over-the-top moments across all its programming.

While the wackiness can be broken down by era, the odd decisions usually boil down to the mind of one man, former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, who had a knack for confusing booking and questionable storylines throughout the time he was in creative power. The most memorable, and most ridiculous, WWE moments were penned by McMahon, and even though he is no longer with the company, the absurd moments remain cemented in professional wrestling history.

There are of course, the borderline offensive moments, from Gene Snitsky kicking a baby to mock Lita's storyline miscarriage on an episode of "WWE Raw" in November 2004, to Big Boss Man feeding Al Snow his dog in a hotel room in 1999, to the 2002 infamous classic of the Katie Vick storyline. And then, there are the more weird, wacky, and odd moments, such as the Shockmaster's disastrous debut in August 1993. In a gross moment that lives in fans' nightmares, the Boogeyman ate a growth of Jillian Hall's face in 2006, and who could forget the attempted castration of Val Venis on a 1998 episode of "Raw."

All of those could be considered honorable mentions in our ranked list of ridiculous moments, but there are six moments in WWE history that stand out as the most absurd.