AEW's Hook Sets Next Appearance Ahead Of Independent Debut This Weekend

The end of 2025 and beginning of 2026 have seen plenty of changes for AEW star Hook. Once one of the most beloved performers in AEW, the second generation star turned his back on the fans and friends Eddie Kingston and "Hangman" Adam Page when he rejoined The Opps in November, helping Samoa Joe win the AEW World Championship in the process. That's not the only change though, as Hook is looking to expand his horizons outside of AEW and Ring of Honor, both by pursuing acting and wrestling for other promotions for the first time in his career.

On Tuesday, Georgia independent promotion 1 Fall Wrestling helped Hook take a big step in that direction. Taking to Instagram, 1FW announced that Hook will be wrestling not once, not twice, but three times for them in late January/early February. Hook's first appearance will be at a January 30 show in Buford, Georgia, followed by an event the next day in Hartwell, and one the day after in McDonough, meaning AEW fans should not be expecting a Hook appearance at "AEW Collision" that weekend. At the moment, Hook's opponents remain a mystery.

While this will be HOOK's first major "tour" on the independent circuit, it will not be his first time wrestling on the indies. Instead, Hook will check that off his bucket list this weekend, as he is scheduled to appear for Maine independent promotion Limitless Wrestling, taking part in the Limitless Rumble. He will not be the only AEW presence on the show, however, as AEW World Champion MJF is scheduled to wrestle Alec Price. MJF has offered to put the AEW World Title on the line against Price, though its contingent on MJF retaining the championship against Bandido tonight on "Dynamite: Maximum Carnage."