AEW's Queen Aminata Offers Update On Contract Status

While Queen Aminata may not have won any championships in AEW during 2025, she was still arguably one of the breakout stars in the women's division, having a notable feud with the debuting Thekla that impressed many, including AEW owner Tony Khan. Unfortunately, a neck injury towards the end of the year prevented Aminata from participating in the first women's Blood & Guts and from wrestling in the semi-finals of the Ring of Honor Women's Pure Championship tournament, stymieing her momentum.

If nothing else though, Aminata will have plenty of time to regain said momentum when she returns. On the latest edition of her YouTube vlog, Aminata documented her return home to Guinea, West Africa, both to visit family members and to close certain business deals. Towards the end of the vlog, she also dropped some important contract news regarding her AEW status.

"On top of all the great news and great feelings, AEW also extended my beautiful, juicy contract until February 2027," Aminata said. "Bro, what can I say at this point? I'm happy. Even though my neck is messed up right now and I can't wrestle, I am very, and very, very motivated. I can't wait to go back."

Aminata began working with AEW as an unsigned enhancement talent in 2021, continuing in that role on and off until she suffered an injury in early 2023. Returning at the end of the year, Aminata again received enhancement work with AEW, losing two matches to Skye Blue and then to Mariah May in the latter's AEW debut match in January 2024. Shortly after, it was announced that Aminata had officially signed with AEW.