Backstage News On Changes Being Made To Ad Breaks During WWE Raw On Netflix

WWE has recently completed one year of airing "WWE Raw" on Netflix, and the promotion is rumored to be considering a change that would likely improve the viewer experience.

The WWE-Netflix partnership has seen the red brand air on the streamer, while several other WWE products are also streaming on Netflix in international markets. While the switch to Netflix has been largely trouble-free, barring an instance or two of a show crashing, fans have had a few complaints, one of which has been about the number of ads that air during the show. That could all change, as Fightful Select has reported that WWE and Netflix are looking to decrease the number of ads per show. According to the outlet, they intend to cut the number of ads per show from 12 to 10, a change they say began with this past week's episode. However, Fightful has not been able to verify whether there will be more ads per ad break.

WWE's Netflix deal has grown since last January, with some of the pro wrestling giant's PLEs set to air on the streaming platform, following the end of WWE's deal with Peacock. The WWE library, which was also left without a home after the Peacock deal ended, now has a new home on Netflix.

"Raw's" move to Netflix has seemingly been a successful partnership for both WWE and Netflix, as the show has consistently appeared in Netflix's global top 10, featuring in 47 of the year's lists. Of the 500 million viewers that WWE garnered on the platform, "Raw" earned around 340 million. The switch to Netflix has not affected the show's watchability, with some, like former WWE star Tommy Dreamer, arguing that the two partners have delivered "great wrestling entertainment" every Monday.