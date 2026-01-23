WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 1/24/2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY captured the Women's Tag Team Championships just a few weeks ago on the first anniversary of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, and we don't think they're losing the gold anytime soon, at least not on Saturday Night's Main Event. A grand total of 77% of us believe "Rhiyo" are going to retain the titles over Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez.

The champions are massive fan favorites, and we just don't see a need to take the titles off of them right now. Saturday Night's Main Event is already going to be an exciting show with the number one contendership four-way match, and ahead of the Royal Rumble, we can't say we see WWE doing anything exciting or unpredictable. Crowds love Ripley and SKY together, and their time as a team hasn't run out just yet.

While all of these women are going to go on to have big showings in the Rumble match, Morgan could possibly win the entire thing, after her successful last few years in the bout. Judgment Day as a whole isn't exactly a strong stable right now, due in part to injuries, and it seems like that Morgan and Perez take the loss here to increase tension there, making things all the more interesting if Morgan were to win the Rumble.

It just doesn't seem like the time to take the belts off "Rhiyo," especially in their first defense. The majority of us here at WINC are sticking with Ripley and SKY, who could possibly even hold the Women's Tag Team Championships until WrestleMania with how popular they are together.

