Roman Reigns Officially Returning To WWE TV As Participant In 2026 Men's Royal Rumble

Get your one's ready to point towards the sky, and acknowledge him, as WWE's "OTC" Roman Reigns is coming back to reclaim his throne by participating in the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE next Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," a video package was shown highlighting the megastar's tenure in the company before announcing he was the newest entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble. This will be the seventh time he has participated in this event. To many's surprise, "The Big Dog" has only won one of the six Royal Rumble's he's competed in, in 2015.

ACKNOWLEDGE HIM ☝️ The OTC @WWERomanReigns RETURNS at the Royal Rumble! pic.twitter.com/3d0JfwPmSz — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2026

Last year was an interesting time for the former and historic Undisputed WWE Champion, as the implosion of his family took center stage once more. Between restoring his rightful position as the "Tribal Chief" from his cousin Solo Sikoa, to losing his "Wiseman" in Paul Heyman to Seth Rollins, to revisiting ancient history with Rollins and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41, to watching his cousin Jey Uso lose himself and tease the potential of becoming everything Reigns used to be, and pushing Jey and his brother Jimmy away after taking a loss to Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel in October, it's safe to say that "The Head of the Table" is only looking at the trajectory of the Road to WrestleMania for himself. His last match was at Survivor Series: WarGames, where he, his cousins The Usos, Cody Rhodes, and Punk all fell to Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and The Vision (Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and Reed) this past November.

Next Saturday will determine which male and female star will go on to compete for whichever championship title they choose at this year's WrestleMania 42 on either Saturday, April 18 or Sunday, April 19, in Las Vegas.