Breaking Down The Belts: 2026 Royal Rumble Edition

The 2026 Royal Rumble is set to be a historic one, as the premium live event will emanate from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time ever, and the Rumble matches themselves are always must-see, both important first steps on the road to WrestleMania. The stars who win their respective matches will get a shot at a top title of their choosing at "The Showcase of the Immortals" in Las Vegas in April. While many years' Rumble matches have been easy to predict, the 2026 matches seem to be anyone's game.

On the men's side, the game has changed quickly, after Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell match on "WWE SmackDown" on January 9. "The American Nightmare" is now set to enter his third Rumble match in recent memory. Others in the match include Jey Uso, who won last year to go on to win the World Heavyweight Championship from GUNTHER, who has also declared for the match, as well as Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Penta.

The women's match also does not yet have a clear favorite. Those who have declared for the match so far include Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria. There are plenty of stars, both on the main roster and still in "WWE NXT" who could enter the women's match and make it even more exciting.

We're not sure exactly how many surprises will come in this year's Rumble due to its location, but we can predict just who we think will win. Oftentimes, who we believe should win and who will go on to challenge their respective champions are two different stars, which is certainly the case this year.