WWE Royal Rumble 1988: Retro 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

In 1988, WWE held its very first Royal Rumble event, not as a pay-per-view but instead broadcasting on the USA Network, future home of "WWE Raw." The TV special was built around the uniquely-formatted battle royal, which was thought up by producer Pat Patterson. In light of this weekend's latest Rumble, we've been looking back at various iterations of the event, and there's no better time to dive back to the beginning to figure out what worked (and didn't work) during the first installment.

Taking place in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, the 1988 Royal Rumble card featured a singles match and two tag bouts in addition to the titular battle royal. The first Rumble featured just 20 men, with the decision made to increase the number to 30 (along with moving the event to PPV) the following year.

Like many of its contemporary events, the show is regarded by fans as a mixed bag, with some moments that live up to the hype while others fall flat. With that in mind, let's dig into the first Royal Rumble event to dissect the highs, the lows, and maybe even a few of the in-betweens.