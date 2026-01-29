AJ Styles Files To Trademark Name & Logo Ahead Of Possible WWE Retirement

As big as both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches are this weekend, arguably the biggest story revolving around the Rumble PLE is the singles match between GUNTHER and AJ Styles. Styles has put his career on the line in order to secure the match, and many expect Styles to come up short, which would make him the third man to have his WWE career ended by GUNTHER in the last six months following Goldberg and John Cena.

But some recent trademark news regarding Styles has some wondering if he has something else in mind. On Wednesday, Styles filed to trademark his ring name, "The Phenomenal AJ Styles," and his classic P1 logo.

Each filing features the usual language for when wrestling talents file trademarks, with Style attempting to secure his ring name and logo for usage in wrestling related appearances, including exhibits, performances, televised and personal appearances. The filings are likely to increase the intrigue in the GUNTHER-Styles match this weekend, and to some will strongly suggest that Styles is looking to continue his wrestling career past the Royal Rumble and possibly WWE.

The 48 year old veteran has history and connections to almost every other major wrestling promotion in the world, having had notable runs in both TNA and New Japan Pro Wrestling, while also forming close friendships with AEW talents The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega while in New Japan. Styles has also made two appearances in TNA in the past several months, including one on TNA's AMC debut, where he kicked off the show with a promo, and later teased a match with then TNA World Heavyweight Champion and long-time friend Frankie Kazarian.