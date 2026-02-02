Triple H Explains Why WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Might Be His All-Time Favorite

Another WWE Royal Rumble PLE is in the books, and plenty happened at the first ever Rumble in Saudi Arabia, with Drew McIntyre retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship over Sami Zayn and GUNTHER seemingly ending AJ Styles' career. But as usual, the Rumble matches themselves took center stage, with Liv Morgan and Roman Reigns punching their tickets to World Title matches at WrestleMania 42, while each match featured key debuts/returns in Brie Bella and former AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs turned WWE star Royce Keys.

While the reaction to the Rumble PLE has been a tad mixed, it got a positive review from arguably the most important person, WWE chief content officer Triple H. Sitting down for the Royal Rumble post-show event, amidst a series of "Y2J" chants from fans disappointed that Chris Jericho didn't show up, Triple H did his best to explain why this Royal Rumble event was the best version of the event he had experienced since first showing up in WWE back in the mid-90s.

"You know, I think this might be one of my favorite Rumbles for a lot of reasons," Triple H said. "I think the moment that you see here tonight, where Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan winning the Royal Rumble, but in another sense, almost a passing of the torch moment for a lot of talent coming in the door. Oba Femi, Je'Von, Trick, Royce Keys, Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, Jacey Jayne, Kelani Jordan, Kiana James, Lash Legend...all of those folks coming in, making a statement, putting the top people on notice that a new era is upon us, and the future is bright."