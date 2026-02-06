WINC Watchlist: Bianca Belair's Greatest Matches

Bianca Belair is one of the most impressive, if not the most impressive, women's wrestlers of the modern era. She's not known as "The EST of WWE" for nothing, and "Miss WrestleMania" has racked up one of the most impressive records at the event of any woman in history. The track and field star-turned CrossFit athlete was discovered by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in April 2016. The rest, as they say, is history.

Belair worked as a heel in "NXT," and despite never winning the developmental brand's top women's title, she impressed the masses with her natural athletic ability in the ring. She was involved in some of the most exciting matches in the brand's history, including the first-ever women's WarGames match in 2019 alongside Shayna Baszler, IYO SKY (then known as Io Shirari), Kay Lee Ray (the now Alba Fyre) in a losing effort. The following night, at Survivor Series, she represented "NXT," and her team came out on top over the women of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." She made a splash at the 2020 Royal Rumble, eliminating a then-record eight women.

While she was no slouch in "NXT," when the main roster officially came calling following her Rumble appearance, the "EST" really started to shine. Over the years, she's held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice and has two reigns with the WWE Women's Championship.

In just five short years on the main roster, Belair has had many incredible matches, from episodes of the red and blue brands to "The Grandest Stage of Them All." While this list is by no means all of Belair's incredible matches, here are what we deem her top five greatest.