Backstage News On Plans For CM Punk Wrestling At WWE Elimination Chamber In Chicago

CM Punk is set to take on the "Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns during this year's WrestleMania, after the OTC selected him as his opponent following his Royal Rumble victory. But with Elimination Chamber in Chicago coming up, a new report claims there are discussions of Punk putting his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against a different opponent in his hometown.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, 'one proposed idea' is for Punk to defend against Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber, despite Balor failing to beat the World Heavyweight Champion recently. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp added to the report, saying there have long been plans for Punk to compete at Elimination Chamber considering its location. Sapp added that he's heard Punk could accept a rematch for the title on "his turf" after the last match between Punk and Balor took place in Balor's home country of Ireland.

The seeds for such a storyline have already been planted on "WWE Raw," going back to before Royal Rumble. After initially showing respect to Punk backstage on the January 26 episode of "WWE Raw," Balor attacked Punk during his main event world title match with AJ Styles, spoiling what appears to be the final match between the two now that Styles is supposedly retired following his Royal Rumble loss to GUNTHER. Punk even went so far as to address Balor in the ring on the February 2 edition of "Raw" before turning his attention to Reigns, who was right beside him and looked on in disbelief.