Mike Santana Explains How Real-Life Struggles Fuel His TNA Character

Even though we like to put pro wrestling and its wrestlers up on pedestals we know we'll never sit atop of, they are ordinary people. Just like you and me. Overcoming flaws and trying to strive to become the very best versions of themselves inside the ring and out, no one has seen what the bottom of the barrel looks like and how to crawl out from under it better than Mike Santana. Faced with the work that comes with addiction, recovery, and its temptations every day, "The Realest" describes how those moral issues helped hone in the character work that fans see every Thursday on "TNA Impact."

"While I was out with injury, I was also dealing with my addiction issues. And thankfully, I put myself through rehab, that whole experience, right. But I think the beauty of it was that I was able to use all that to get me to this moment," the current two-time TNA World Champion told Peter Rosenberg on his "Cheap Heat" podcast. "It's like once you change your mindset, everything changes. Like, before, I used to use a lot of my struggles and a lot of the things that I went through as excuses...for the spiral...And now, I use it as a source of energy, a source of positivity, and something to put towards getting me to where I want to get to."

Santana noted that the first time he won the World Championship against Trick Williams at Bound for Glory last October, in that moment it wasn't about him; rather, it was a giant thank you to his daughter, who he mentions saved his life, and to the fans who believed in him even in times where he didn't believe in himself. Despite an abrupt end to his first world title reign, he managed to retrieve it back from Frankie Kazarian on the "Impact" premiere on AMC last month. Now, "The Real Deal" has to dig through the trenches and prevail over his newest lineup of targets, including former world champions like Eddie Edwards and Steve Maclin, who recently betrayed Santana's friendship and trust.

