Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been busy while rehabilitating a shoulder injury he suffered during a match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel back in October. Rollins, who is a huge Chicago Bears fan, has been a voice on various NFL programs on the league's network while sidelined from the ring, including "Good Morning Football." Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch, sat down on Nick Viall's "Going Deeper," and "The Visionary" spoke about his dual ambitions as a WWE star and NFL broadcaster.

"I think I'll be involved in the business in some way, shape, or form. I love it. It's given me everything," Rollins explained. "[It's] helped provide a life for me, and it's what I love. It's my number one passion. So, I feel like I'll be a part of the WWE family for quite some time, as long as they'll have me, whether that's in the ring or behind-the-scenes. We'll see how it goes. But, if football comes calling, man, I'd love to be in the booth when the Bears take down the Packers in the next two decades, that'd be great."

Rollins had a presence on Radio Row, ahead of Super Bowl LX, and was even pictured meeting up and speaking with AEW World Champion MJF in between interviews. Rollins and Lynch also attended the big game, and "The Visionary" even invited New England Patriots fan Kofi Kingston to come along.

According to reports, Rollins is "confirmed to be on the scheduled" for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, and his potential opponent could possibly be Bron Breakker. The star was stripped of the championship due his injury.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Nick Viall and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.