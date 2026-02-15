Je'Von Evans Reveals He Nearly Recreated Kofi Kingston Spot In WWE Royal Rumble 2026

Along with his long list of other accolades in WWE, Kofi Kingston will forever be known as the star who accomplished the most ridiculous feats throughout numerous Royal Rumble matches to avoid letting his feet touch the floor. From handstands, to jumps from the commentary desk to the ring apron, to landing on the shoulders of former New Day stablemate Big E, Kingston avoided elimination plenty of times. Following his appearance in the 2026 Rumble match, "WWE Raw" newcomer Je'Von Evans revealed on "Busted Open Radio" that he practiced a Kingston-like spot that he didn't end up doing in the bout.

"Everyone was kind of expecting me to do the Kofi Kingston save and, 'Oh, is he going to jump from the table to the apron?' or whatever," "The Young OG" explained. "I tried it and it worked! But I'm glad we didn't do it because, I feel like Kofi, he made that so memorable with his that I don't want to continue something that he already made legendary. That was his thing, so I want to create something that everybody will be like, 'Oh. That's Je'Von Evans.' I always want to be myself."

In his first-ever Rumble match, the 2025 "WWE NXT" Iron Survivor spent an impressive 48 minutes in the ring before he was eventually eliminated by Randy Orton. Evans called the experience "magical" in a previous interview and said he was grateful for the experience, even after taking a German suplex and F5 from Brock Lesnar.

Evans was called up to the main roster following his Iron Survivor win at Deadline, then subsequent loss to then-NXT Champion Oba Femi. He signed with the red brand on January 5.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.