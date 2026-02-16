AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 2/11/2026

Fresh off of an action packed trip to Las Vegas, All Elite Wrestling returned to California for the February 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite," which took place in Ontario. Fans got to see two title changes as Kyle Fletcher and Thekla won the AEW TNT and AEW Women's World Championships respectively, Private Party made their return to the company after more than a year away, and tensions boiled over between Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland as the two men brawled all over the arena.

AEW received a lot of publicity following the February 4 episode of "Dynamite," but the company couldn't capitalize on that as far as the TV ratings were concerned. Both Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider confirmed that the February 11 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 604,000 viewers, an 8% drop from the previous week. With that said, 604,000 is 4% higher than the trailing four week average of 583,000 viewers, with all of these figures not only being helped out by the recent change in Nielsen's methodology, but also not including those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX. The change in methodology has helped "Dynamite" compared to its 2025 ratings as the show is currently up 7% in February 2026 compared to last year, but the first quarter of 2026 is down by 7% compared to the same period 12 months ago.

In the 18-49 demographic, there was a dip for "Dynamite" as the show posted a 0.12 number, a 20% drop from the previous week, but 0.12 is 20% above the trailing four week average of 0.10. With that said, the demo number is down significantly compared to February 2025 and the first quarter of last year. With a 0.12 number, "Dynamite" ended up ranking joint ninth for the evening in the prime time cable rankings alongside an episode of "The Big Bang Theory," with the big winner of the night being coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics on the USA Network.