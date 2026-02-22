Nia Jax Discusses Her WWE Departure And Eventual Return In The 2023 Royal Rumble

In November 2021, Nia Jax exited WWE as she got caught in a wave of talent releases that also included the likes of Eva Marie, Ember Moon, and Mia Yim. Following that, she made a surprise one-off appearance as an entrant in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. In between, though, Jax says her wrestling career was filled with much uncertainty, especially as she adjusted to life outside of WWE, which had been her homebase for many years.

"I didn't think that I wanted to wrestle anywhere else, but I did know that I wanted to still wrestle," Jax told "Insight With Chris Van Vliet." "I didn't even know if I was going to come back to the WWE, honestly. It was my whole life at the time. So when I was released, it was kind of a shock where I was like, what is my life?

"I had to reset. I'm like, what is my life right now? My whole life's been WWE and I really didn't think about an after. A lot of wrestlers, they get caught up in that because it happens to be like that. When we're on the road five days a week, you don't really think about it after. So I didn't think about wrestling anywhere else. Everybody kept saying try here and go there."

According to Jax, she eventually reached a point where she felt her wrestling career would be either centered in WWE again or done for good. Fortunately for her, she got a taste of the WWE life once more after WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque approved her idea for a cameo appearance in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. From there, Jax developed an itch to wrestle on a full-time basis.