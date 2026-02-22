Bully Ray Calls AEW 'The Perfect Place' For This AJ Styles Dream Match

While he agreed with Ray about the pure magnitude of an Ospreay-Styles faceoff, co-host Dave LaGreca indicated that he was personally in favor of seeing a build-up to it, rather than coming into the potential bout cold. To elevate the hype for it, LaGreca suggested that Ospreay could reference his admiration for Styles, which developed well before "The Aerial Assassin" even stepped into a ring himself. On the other side of LaGreca's proposal, Styles would seek out one more match, despite Triple H's comment about Styles' heart not being in wrestling anymore.

From an emotional investment standpoint, Ray noted that he understood LaGreca's thoughts, and even encouraged the idea of Styles leaning into WWE CCO Triple H's post-WWE Royal Rumble remarks about him. At the end of the day, though, Ray thinks that simply seeing Ospreay and Styles' names on paper would be enough to lure fans to the event surrounding their match.

"AEW fans, I believe, would show up in droves for that match alone because not only do they want to see the match, but beneath the surface, it's sticking the middle finger up to the WWE," Ray said.

Currently, Ospreay is on the sidelines after undergoing neck surgery for two herniated discs back in September. According to recent reports, the goal is for Ospreay to be back in action for AEW All In, set for London's Wembley Stadium on August 30, but as of now, it is unclear if that is actually attainable.

Should an Ospreay-Styles match materialize at All In, it would mark a significant homecoming for Ospreay, who hails from the very area. Meanwhile, Styles would mark his very first outing not only in AEW, but also inside Wembley Stadium.

