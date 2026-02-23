Cody Rhodes Wants To See Bad Bunny Back In WWE

All eyes have been on Bad Bunny for the start of 2026, especially following his highly publicized, and acclaimed, performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And since then, many have wondered if WWE will look to take advantage of the situation by bringing Bunny back into the fold for a potential WrestleMania match, with Logan Paul thought as a potential opponent following his brother Jake Paul's controversial criticism of Bunny's halftime show performance.

Whether that's in the cards or not is unclear, but it's quite clear that top WWE star Cody Rhodes is one of the many who wants it to happen. Speaking with "TMZSports" while signing autographs, Rhodes was asked about Bunny's Halftime Show performance and his potential WWE prospects for a WrestleMania match. The former Undisputed WWE Champion was positive regarding both.

"Oh he killed it," Rhodes said. "I hope we get him back. He did a wonderful job. He's on top of the world right now. That show is an all-timer, all-timer. Prince might still be my favorite, but that's was an all-timer."

As for who Rhodes foresees as Bunny's WrestleMania opponent, the "American Nightmare" seems to be following the crowd.

"Maybe Logan [Paul]," Rhodes said. "Maybe Logan."

Even if Bad Bunny doesn't appear at WrestleMania, all signs point to Rhodes being heavily involved in the Undisputed WWE Championship scene for the third year in a row, with many expecting him to challenge current champion Drew McIntyre. The only question is whether Rhodes will be the only challenger for McIntyre's championship, as some reports have suggested Jacob Fatu could also be in line for a WrestleMania title shot.

