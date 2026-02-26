Backstage Report On Injury Suffered By Penelope Ford During AEW Dynamite

If there was one downer moment on "AEW Dynamite," it was the injury suffered while challenging Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships alongside partner Megan Bayne. Ford was seen favoring her ankle after hitting a moonsault off the post and to the floor, and after initially trying to continue wound up on the floor being treated by the ringside doctor. While unconfirmed, it's believed the injury caused AEW to change the match on the fly, with Lena Kross running in soon after to cause a DQ.

The question now is how severe is Ford's injury, and on that front she and AEW appear to have gotten some better than expected news. PWInsider reports that while the initial fear was that Ford had suffered a broken ankle, an examination of her after the match revealed this situation may not be as devastating as feared. To what extent Ford did get injured remains a mystery, however, and thus it's unknown whether she will have to miss any time, and how much time she would miss in that scenario.

Ford is no stranger to bad injury luck, having recently just returned from a several month layoff after she injured her right shoulder while doing another moonsault to the floor; though she came back earlier than expected, the injury caused Ford to miss the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament, with Marina Shafir replacing her as Bayne's partner. Ford had previously been out for 20 months between 2023 and 2024 with several health related issues, and also missed six months in 2022 due to not being medically cleared.