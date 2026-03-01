WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Biggest Winners And Losers

WWE stopped in Chicago, IL last night for the company's first PLE in the United Center since the 1994 edition of SummerSlam. There was a Men's Elimination Chamber, there was a Women's Elimination Chamber, there were title matches, and a guy came out of a box with a bunch of go-go dancers in leather bodysuits. If you want to read more about what happened, the results page is here. If you want to read what the staff loved and hated from the show, you can find that here.

Now, it's time to discuss who looked "good" and who decidedly did not. As always, this will not be a literal recounting of winners and losers, as that's already done on the results page, and also a really boring way to approach this topic. Sure, Randy Orton came out a winner in both result and appearance, but sometimes winners like CM Punk look like losers, and sometimes losers like Je'Von Evans and Trick Williams have the night dreams are made of.

Enough of my bloviating though, without further ado, let me present the winners and losers from the 2026 edition of WWE Elimination Chamber.