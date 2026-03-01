If there's one thing about Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, it's this: they will go out there, on less than a day's rest, on a night with championship implications, and absolutely tear the house down.

Ripley, Stratton, Kiana James, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Raquel Rodriguez all took to the opening match of Elimination Chamber, and while Saturday's festivities weren't quite as important or esteemed as Game 7 of the World Series, Elimination Chamber carried all the pressure of it. Tonight was the final night for all of these women to make an impact ahead of WrestleMania, either through victory or a dominant performance. I'm happy to report that they did not simply make an impact ahead of WrestleMania. They knocked this performance right out of the ballpark, and made a case for every one of them to be featured on this year's upcoming WrestleMania card.

Saturday's starting lineup was strong, as Stratton and James opened the match. Chicago, you all are wrong for not cheering for James louder (though, to their credit, they ended up whistling and hollering for her later). I remember when James used to be that girl in NXT prior to her main roster debut and unfortunate injury, and I'm glad to see her returning to her former glory. She and Stratton had great chemistry in the match's opening number — makes sense, both have gymnast backgrounds — and this was accentuated by the introduction of veteran Asuka.

Asuka's interactions with Stratton and James were so good. She effortlessly mingled with WWE's youngest stars, and nailed them with her technical prowess. While other veterans of her age are prone to being slow, stomping dinosaurs, Asuka never showed — has never shown thus far — even a fraction of that rust. Asuka is a beast.

While fourth entrant Alexa Bliss slowed the match down just a little bit, Stratton, James, and Asuka managed to keep the momentum going as Ripley entered the frey. I always knew Ripley was good, but I was absolutely captivated tonight. She wrestled well with pretty much everyone. Final entrant Raquel Rodriguez has also improved significantly, as exemplified by her Double Tejana Bomb save.

Speaking of the Double Tejana Bomb: this match had plenty of particularly ambitious spots, from mist sprays to pod Powerslams. While some were definitely better than others, I don't think there was a spot that completely failed in this match. LA Knight can't say the same, so that's another W for the women's division!

The Women's Elimination Chamber set a high bar for the night — one that nobody could quite clear. If there's one thing about the WWE women's division and Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, it's this: they're the GOATs.