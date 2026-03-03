John Cena Says WWE Crown Jewel Match Was His Rightful 'Sendoff' To Retiring AJ Styles

WWE legend John Cena has discussed why it was important for him to give AJ Styles a fitting sendoff to his career when they clashed at Crown Jewel 2025.

Cena and Styles, who had a phenomenal rivalry a decade ago, has opened up about why he wanted to give Styles a great farewell after learning about Styles' impending retirement.

"When he told me that [he was going to retire at the Royal Rumble], when we were planning our thing in Australia, I immediately was like, he's not going to get a sendoff. [I told myself] He's going to get one in Australia," Cena said on the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast. "And a lot of people love AJ Styles. I love AJ Styles. We use the word love when we communicate, like he's a person close to my life. He's brought the best out of me, he's virtuous, he's a nice guy. He'll give his body for the business till he can't go anymore. And he never wants to be a diminished version of himself. I really respect his core value of mine. It's huge. So when he's like, 'I'm out in the Rumble,' and I kind of put the math together of like, 'Oh, my last opponent is his last opponent probably.' Yeah, that makes sense. I know how I'd put that match together. I know how he put that match together."

The match between the two veteran wrestlers, won by Cena, saw them use moves from many of their past opponents.