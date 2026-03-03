WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 02/23/2026

With the tough winter months slowly fading from memory, "WWE Raw" has found itself back in the comforts of Netflix's global top ten rankings, having placed there each time out in February. And things didn't change for the red brand as they marched towards Elimination Chamber one week ago. Wrestlenomics reports that the February 23 episode of "Raw" drew 2.8 million global views over the course of the week, along with 5.6 million hours viewed in that time.

The numbers were in the usual range for "Raw" in February, with global views up slightly from 2.7 million on February 16, while hours viewed was up a tad more from 4.9 million. The good news continued concerning the global Netflix ratings and the domestic ratings; in the former, "Raw" placed 7th, up from 9th place one week ago. As for domestically, "Raw" placed 5th, up from 7th place, tying it with the February 2 episode for the highest placement "Raw" received domestically all month.

Though it served as "Raw's" go-home edition for Elimination Chamber, the focus of the February 23 show was on AJ Styles, who had lost his WWE retirement match to GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble weeks earlier. After speculation that Styles could be on his way out of WWE to explore options, WWE put those rumors to bed with a celebration for Styles, who effectively announced the end of his wrestling career. He was also surprised by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who revealed Styles would join Stephanie McMahon in headlining WWE's 2026 Hall of Fame class.