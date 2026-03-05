WINC Watchlist: Chyna's Greatest Matches

"The Ninth Wonder of the World" Chyna was well-ahead of her time in the then-WWF as an in-ring competitor in the Attitude Era when women's wrestling was viewed as less-than. In a time of bra and panties matches, Playboy-branded pillow fights, and singles matches that barely lasted five minutes if they got on television at all, Chyna oftentimes had to mix it up with the men to be able to show off what she could do between the ropes.

Chyna held a singles title only held by men at the time, the Intercontinental Championship three times, and even almost had a shot at the WWF Championship, before she ever got her hands on the WWF Women's title. The star was a force of nature who did things women of her time period just weren't getting involved in, like qualifying for the King of the Ring tournament. She was the "first" in a lot of things for women, like being the first-ever woman to enter the Royal Rumble, paving the way for many female stars of today.

She only competed in the WWF for around four years, but during that time period, Chyna wrestled plenty of memorable matches against both women and male competitors. We've compiled a list of some of Chyna's best matches which featured some of the most memorable moments of her professional wrestling career, from title victories to WrestleMania moments.

One honorable mention that didn't make this list, but should be noted due to her iconic partnership-turned feud with Eddie Guerrero, is her match alongside "Latino Heat" at SummerSlam 2000 against Val Venis and Trish Stratus. The bout was interesting, as the teams competed for the Intercontinental Championship, and it was Chyna to pin Stratus, winning the IC title for the third time.