WWE's Cody Rhodes: 'I Think There's A Sleeper WrestleMania Emerging'

The boulevard of broken dreams is now shattered, after "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Championship out of the hands of Drew McIntyre on "WWE SmackDown" this past Friday. As of now, four matches are solidified for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, with Rhodes defending his championship against former Legacy cohort, Randy Orton. With a slow buildup to this year's "Showcase of the Immortals," the now three-time Undisputed Champion earnestly asks those who are unconvinced that this year's show will pale in comparison to others in the past to trust the process on where this year's road to WrestleMania will go.

"Enjoy the season," Rhodes said in his interview on "Mostly Sports." "It's unpredictable this year, and I know there's a little bit of impatience in general. 'What are the matches?' It's the road to WrestleMania, and I think what Triple H has...I think there's a sleeper WrestleMania emerging."

The three other matches confirmed for this year's "Super Bowl of Pro Wrestling," so far, are also title matches, all with underlying resentment that goes deeper than just a title fight, as Roman Reigns will challenge CM Punk of his WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Stephanie Vaquer putting her WWE Women's World Championship on the line against Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley, along with Jade Cargill, duking it out over what some believe to be a real-life (or not) visceral of hatred towards one another for the WWE Women's Championship.

