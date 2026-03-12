Chelsea Green Recalls Nearly Playing A 'Grunge' Character In WWE

In the present day, Chelsea Green's long-time "comedic Karen" character is embracing her patriotic side as a former WWE Women's United States Champion, with loyal Secret Hervice member Alba Fyre still standing by her. Once upon a time, though, fans would have seen an entirely different presentation from Green.

As revealed on "The Ghost of Hollywood," Green originally planned to return to WWE in 2023 with a much darker, unkept style. "In fact, we actually had this really cool grunge alternative character planned," Green said. "I was going to come back. We have a creative genius, Rob Fee, who is an LA guy, very much into the movie scene in LA and stuff, and he works for WWE. He helped me flesh out this character.

"It was going to be kind of an LA girl from Silver Lake, grungy, smoked cigarettes. It was so cool and so different than who I am because I do feel like I'm a nerd wrapped in a different package. So when I came back and they were like, 'Oh, actually today you're not going to do that. Today you're just going to be me.' I'm like, 'Oh s***, well who am I? What's me?' I don't know who me is. I'm just a white girl from Canada who wears sparkles."

Mere hours before her official return in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, Green admitted that she wasn't sure how to approach it from a character standpoint until she spotted reports of WWE envisioning a Karen-like persona for her surface across the internet. From there, Green immediately leaned into it, beginning with a quick yet dramatic elimination at the hands of Rhea Ripley.