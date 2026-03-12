Chelsea Green Recalls Nearly Playing A 'Grunge' Character In WWE
In the present day, Chelsea Green's long-time "comedic Karen" character is embracing her patriotic side as a former WWE Women's United States Champion, with loyal Secret Hervice member Alba Fyre still standing by her. Once upon a time, though, fans would have seen an entirely different presentation from Green.
As revealed on "The Ghost of Hollywood," Green originally planned to return to WWE in 2023 with a much darker, unkept style. "In fact, we actually had this really cool grunge alternative character planned," Green said. "I was going to come back. We have a creative genius, Rob Fee, who is an LA guy, very much into the movie scene in LA and stuff, and he works for WWE. He helped me flesh out this character.
"It was going to be kind of an LA girl from Silver Lake, grungy, smoked cigarettes. It was so cool and so different than who I am because I do feel like I'm a nerd wrapped in a different package. So when I came back and they were like, 'Oh, actually today you're not going to do that. Today you're just going to be me.' I'm like, 'Oh s***, well who am I? What's me?' I don't know who me is. I'm just a white girl from Canada who wears sparkles."
Mere hours before her official return in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, Green admitted that she wasn't sure how to approach it from a character standpoint until she spotted reports of WWE envisioning a Karen-like persona for her surface across the internet. From there, Green immediately leaned into it, beginning with a quick yet dramatic elimination at the hands of Rhea Ripley.
Green Says Her Karen Character 'Snowballed' Following Royal Rumble Return
"I'm like hold on, okay, this is not what we had spoken about, but wait, this is something I can do. So I spoke to them and I asked, 'Hey, can I just be in there for a record time?' And they're like, 'Okay, yeah, run in and Rhea will toss you out.' I looked at Rhea, and I said, 'If you don't get me out in a record time, I'm going to be so upset with you.' So it was kind of like our funny thing," Green said.
"When I went in, we looked at each other like let's go, and she tossed me out. Then I played up the Karen character and that snowballed into what it is now. I'm telling you that is how I am who I am now."
According to Green, her WWE comeback didn't seem to be at the forefront of plans for the Royal Rumble, especially with the likes of Nia Jax and Cody Rhodes also making returns that January night. Nevertheless, Green considers it a benefit as it personally allowed her to secure a record for the shortest stint in the Women's Royal Rumble match while laying the groundwork for a character highly-praised for its entertainment value.
Fast forward to 2026, Green said much of her on-screen work is of her own doing, with some outline guidance from WWE's writing team. As an example, Green noted that WWE relays the basic vibe they want her to convey, which she then incorporates into her self-written promos for television. Green confirmed that other elements, such as her digital newspaper known as the "Chelsea Chronicle," are also thanks to WWE putting trust in her.
