AEW's Dustin Rhodes Addresses Whether Or Not He'd Accept WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Pro wrestling fans have clamored for some AEW stars to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, one of them being Dustin Rhodes, aka Goldust, who revealed if he would be interested in that honor.

One of Rhodes' strongest advocates for a Hall of Fame induction is his brother and WWE star Cody Rhodes, who has spoken proudly about the AEW star's achievements and how he deserves a Hall of Fame induction. Dustin recently spoke to "Fox News" about it and said that he would be open to it and would love his brother and daughter to induct him.

"Absolutely [I would be interested in a Hall of Fame induction]. I'm a very humble guy though, it's like, if it comes, it comes, whatever. I would love Cody to do it and my daughter, specifically both of them. That would be just great, the most meaningful, heartfelt. But if it comes, it comes, if it doesn't, no big deal. I've had an awesome, incredible career. Doing some great things," he said.

Many legends of the pro wrestling business have called for Dustin to be inducted, including Hall of Famers like The Undertaker and Jim Ross, both praising his contributions to the business. Cody has highlighted how Dustin was an important player during the Attitude Era, which warrants him a spot in the Hall of Fame. Dustin, though, thinks that he's done his best work in AEW, putting it down to the freedom he has been given in Tony Khan's promotion.

"I feel like these last seven years in AEW, I've been really on top of my game because I've had more freedom to enjoy it, and it's happier and you're more passionate, find your passion sometimes again, and you want to grow this company the best we can, and we're all on the same page in AEW," he added.

Rhodes, who has been part of the pro wrestling business for over 35 years, is nearing the end of his career, having announced in 2025 that he may have two to three years remaining.