Grayson Waller Says It's 'Good And Bad' That WWE WrestleMania 42 Is Back In Las Vegas

Rather than see Las Vegas as a fear and loathing location, WWE star Grayson Waller refers to "The City of Lights" as a yin and yang blend for WrestleMania 42 and for wrestlers like himself.

"It's good and bad," the former one-time WWE Tag Team Champion said in his interview with "NinaDrama." "We have to focus, you know, we're getting in the ring. Vegas is very fun, too. There's a lot of distractions...'Sin City' is pretty legit. Sometimes I wish it were somewhere, like, you know, Indiana or somewhere a little quieter. But Vegas is where the biggest fights are, and that's what WrestleMania is."

News of WWE hosting WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas for its second consecutive year came last May. It took many by surprise, considering the Stamford-based promotion had its sights set on New Orleans originally. Some of the factors that led towards this decision, include the generous amount of revenue obtained at the Allegiant Stadium last year and how WrestleMania 41 alone shattered previous WrestleMania records. That said, the company is optimistic that lightning will strike twice at "The Entertainment Capital of the World," although general purchases remain stagnant. As for the "Aussie Icon," he hasn't been announced to take part in "The Super Bowl of Professional Wrestling," as of yet.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "NinaDrama" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.